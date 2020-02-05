|
Veronica Flanagan
May 27, 1977 - December 20, 2019
Santa Cruz
Veronica (Kirk-Clausen) Flanagan, 42, was born in Pacific Grove on May 27, 1977, and died in Santa Cruz on December 20, 2019, surrounded by her extended family.
She graduated from All Saints' School, Santa Catalina High School, UC Davis, and UC Santa Cruz, and had been teaching Writing at UC Santa Cruz for over 15 years.
Veronica loved her family, especially her husband and children. She loved her extended family, including cousins, aunts, uncles, and her friends from elementary school, college, grad school, her children's school, her swim team, and her colleagues at UCSC. One friend has said, "Veronica kept in touch with every friend she ever had."
She also loved teaching, laughing, Paris, and swimming. One of her proudest achievements was swimming nearly 10 miles across Lake Tahoe in 2018.
Veronica is survived by her parents, Bonnie Kirk and Bill Clausen, her husband Patrick, her children Seamus, 10, and Maggie, 8, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins in the United States, Denmark, and Ireland.
There will be a Celebration of Veronica's life on Sunday, February 23, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Merrill College Cultural Center on the UC Santa Cruz campus.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Camp Kesem (a camp for children with a parent affected by cancer) at: https://donate.kesem.org/team/251222
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 5, 2020