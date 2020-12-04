Vesta Dickson5/9/1925 - 11/20/2020SeasideVesta Mae Dickson passed away peacefully at home with her family surrounding her on November 20, 2020. She was born in Oklahoma and came to Seaside with her family at the age of nine. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years Donald D. Dickson and two sons Donald D Dickson Junior and Robert Paul Dickson. She is survived by her sister Betty Green of Maryland, Ron Cooper of Prunedale and brother Bruce Cooper of Los Angeles. her daughter Sheila Jean Dickson. Ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. As a young girl she worked at the state theater seating patrons and At Hogdens on Cannery Row cutting and packing squid. After having her children she went to beauty college and became a licensed beautician. She worked at Homans beauty shop in the mezzanine until she opened her own very successful shop above "the fashion" in Salinas. After retiring she spent some time working at the beauty shop at Forest Hill Manor. She enjoyed a long life with many good friends and a large family who loved her dearly. If you ask her family about her all would say she was sweet, loving, kind, graceful, sacrificing, humble and dedicated to her family. She also had a spunky, ornery side. Sharing a joke or funny comment when you least expected it. Always ready to participate in a celebratory toast of goodwill and show the young ones how it's done. She was always someone to look up to and taught the family to respect people and to treat them how they would want to be treated. She was grandma to family and all family friends. Her testament to a long life was to start each day with toast, coffee and a smoke. We will all miss her but are so grateful to have had her in our lives for so many years. She will never be forgotten for she is carried in all of our hearts each day.