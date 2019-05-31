Vincent Andrew Torras

December 13, 1924 - May 28, 2019

Carmel California

Vincent Andrew Torras, 94, passed in peace at 10:30 am on May 28th, 2019 in Carmel, CA. He was surrounded by his loving family. Except for 3 years in merchant marine service during WWII, Vince spent his entire life in Carmel & was among the Village's longest continuous residents. Born December 13, 1924, at the hospital at Casa Pacheco in Monterey to parents Mary (Elliott) Torras & Vincent Albert Torras, Sr. (former Carmel Fire Chief). Vince was preceded in death by sister Willette Patricia James, spouses Tiera (Gustin) Randazzo, Nona (Whitesides) Torras, Evelyn (Vandervort) Torras, by his grandson, Steven Ferro, and his stepdaughter, Lori Vandervort. His four daughters were present at the time of passing. Vince is survived by his sister Mary Ada Morton, of Carmel, and daughters Linda Ferro, Kathryne Torras, Andrea Torras, and Denise Torras, three granddaughters, eight grandsons, sixteen great-granddaughters, nine great-grandsons, and two great-great granddaughters.

Vince was a life-long businessman on the Monterey Peninsula and Carmel Valley, and was owner of Wermuth-Cal Van Storage Company, and Torras Leasing Company, Inc. He and his sister, Mary Ada (Torras) Morton, sold the Carmel Pine Cone while in grammar school at Sunset School in Carmel, for 5 cents a copy. He entered Carmel High School in its opening year, and starting at age fifteen, went straight from class each day to drive his milk delivery route from the Carmel Dairy to the highlands, which he had to complete before dark during WWII. He never stopped working for the next 80 years, and still came to his office weekly until his final moments. In business he was firm, but fair. He always honored his debts. He always gave back to his community.

Vince was active in several community service organizations including the Carmel River Steelhead Association, Salvation Army, Monterey Elks, Carmel Lion's Club, and CASI (Carmel Associated Sportsmen, Inc.) He served as a volunteer firefighter for the City of Carmel, and he volunteered for the Carmel Police Department. He volunteered for the Sierra Club in the 1960s, measuring trails throughout the Santa Lucia Range in the Ventana Wilderness from the San Clemente Dam down to Big Sur, for that area's first trail guide.

Vince, like many in "the greatest generation", dropped out of high school at the start of WWII to join the war effort as a Merchant Marine seaman spending time in the Pacific Theater. He was an avid hunter & angler, and enjoyed being afield in remote places with rifle, shotgun & fly-fishing tackle. During his active life, Vince found time to alpine ski, climb mountains, hike, float wild rivers, and most importantly, introduce family & friends to those activities. He owned and piloted a small plane, which he flew throughout the Western US. He sailed to, flew to, floated through, and walked on every continent.

Vince's interment will be a small graveside ceremony of family & close friends Saturday, June 1st, at Mission Memorial Cemetery in Seaside. There will be a Celebration of His Life in July, details to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be given to the Carmel River Steelhead Association (P.O. Box 1183, Monterey, CA 93942) and Salvation Army of the Monterey Peninsula.





Published in The Monterey Herald on May 31, 2019