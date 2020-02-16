Home

San Carlos Cathedral
500 Church St
Monterey, CA 93940
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:30 AM
San Carlos Cathedral

Vincent Joseph "Jim" Salomone


1925 - 2020
Vincent Joseph "Jim" Salomone Obituary
Vincent "Jim" Joseph Salomone
March 29, 1925 - December 21,2019
Monterey
Vincent "Jim" Salomone, a long time Monterey resident, passed away in Redmond, OR on December 21st at age 94. He was a man of great integrity, intelligence and grit. He was a loyal son, husband, father, brother, uncle and friend who could be counted on when needed. Jim was born in Rockford, IL, the sixth of seven children born to Joseph and Vincentina Salomone. The family ran a grocery business in Rockford and later in Sophia, WV before finally settling in Monterey in the 1930s where the family resided on Larkin Street.
Jim was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Rosalie Frances Belleci in 1950. He loved traveling the world and visited numerous countries throughout his retirement years. In addition to his many travels, he volunteered at the Food Bank of Monterey County. Jim was a devout Catholic and regularly attended mass at San Carlos Cathedral. He was a member of the Italian Catholic Federation, the Knights of Columbus, Carmel Thunderbirds and the Elks. Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Rosalie, his parents Joseph and Vincentina Salomone, and all of his siblings and their spouses, Lena (Frank) Bausone, Angelo (Kate) Salomone, Alfonso (Vivian and Marguerite) Salomone, Mary (Flash) Russo, Florence (Vito) Bommarito and Phil (Phyllis) Salomone.
He is survived by his four children and spouses, Maria Farrace of Sacramento, Vincent (Mary Ellen) Salomone of Redmond, OR, James (Lidian) Salomone of Healdsburg and Anthony (Rose) Salomone of Sisters, OR, as well as four grandchildren, Patrick, John, Leslie and Sydney and great-grandchild, Isaac, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his silent strength, family values and unconditional love. A mass will be held in his honor at San Carlos Cathedral at 9:30 am on February 20, 2020.


View the online memorial for Vincent "Jim" Joseph Salomone
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
