Vincent (Vince) White1968-2020SalinasVincent (Vince) White passed away on May 9, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula.Vince loved interacting with people. He enjoyed volunteering in community activities, entering his baked goods in the Monterey County Fair, and collecting blue ribbons. He was very involved in church functions, serving in the choir and usher board and socializing with family and friends. Earlier in life, Vince enjoyed summer camp and bowling.Vince attended MPC and Hartnell. He was adamant about education.Vince was a Toastmaster of both DLI and C-Side Clubs, holding the rank of Able Toastmaster (ATM), serving in many offices and loved going to the competitions and conferences. He loved sharing funny stories and making people laugh.Vince is survived by his mother Gloria Norton White, sisters Sherry and Sonya, grandmother Faye Coleman, aunts, uncles, two nieces, three nephews, many cousins, and friends. Vince was predeceased by his father Kenneth White and grandparents Joe and Vivian White.A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 160 Seaside Court, Marina on Friday, July 24 at 11:00 am.