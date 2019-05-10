Vincent Xavier Bradley, Jr.

Apr. 2, 1938 - Apr. 9, 2019

Honolulu, Hawaii

Dr. Vincent Xavier Bradley, Jr. was born on April 2, 1938 in Creston, Iowa. He passed away on April 9, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. He was a remarkable man and avid athlete throughout his life, playing golf from the age of ten, completing multiple marathons, and enjoying any opportunity to play basketball with friends and family. In 2013, at the age of 75, Vince won medals in six different events at the Hawaii Senior Olympics. Despite health issues related to Parkinson's disease, he remained active as a volunteer at Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, the Hawaii Kai Dog Park, and various Catholic charitable groups.

Vince earned his bachelors degree at Iowa State University, then advanced degrees at California State University, Fullerton, and the University of Southern California. He began his career at the Monterey Peninsula Herald, working as a reporter from 1963-1966. He later worked as a lobbyist for the California Community College Office of the Chancellor in Sacramento, and finally spent more than two decades in administration at Monterey Peninsula College, where he was Dean of Instruction until his retirement in 1998.

For all his achievements in sports, community service, and education, he was best known as a loving and devoted family man and leaves behind his wife Anita, his children: Jennifer, Kerry, Vince III, Scott, and stepchildren Ryan and Mara, as well as 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He also leaves three siblings, Betsye, Brenda, and Al.





View the online memorial for Vincent Xavier Bradley, Jr. Published in The Monterey Herald on May 10, 2019