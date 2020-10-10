Virginia Alamares

Virginia Alamares11/08/1928 - 09/26/2020MarinaVirginia Alamares passed away from natural causes at Sunrise of Monterey on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Virginia was born in the Philippines on November 8, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband Francisco who passed away in 2007. She is survived by her 4 sons, Rey of Woodland, CA, Ed of Marina, CA, Mark of North Hollywood, CA, and Karl of Allen, TX, as well as their respective spouses Ann, Sylvia, Edith, and Joanne. She additionally leaves behind 9 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A family service was held on October 3, 2020, at Mission Mortuary and Memorial Park in Seaside, CA. Contributions may be made to Hospice of the Central Coast or to St. Jude's Parish, Marina, CA.