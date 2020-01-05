Home

Virginia Ann Champlin Rogers

Virginia Ann Champlin Rogers In Memoriam
In Loving Memory
Virginia Ann Champlin Rogers
April 3, 1946 - January 5, 2019
Hard to believe one year has passed since we said good-bye; way too fast for some reasons, way too slow for others. Every day involves precious memories, many which bring instant tears. You are missed so much by so many; not expected to diminish with time. Know you are with us; stay with us until we meet again.
Your Loving Family


View the online memorial for Virginia Ann Champlin Rogers
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020
Share memories or express condolences below.
