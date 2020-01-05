|
|
In Loving Memory
Virginia Ann Champlin Rogers
April 3, 1946 - January 5, 2019
Hard to believe one year has passed since we said good-bye; way too fast for some reasons, way too slow for others. Every day involves precious memories, many which bring instant tears. You are missed so much by so many; not expected to diminish with time. Know you are with us; stay with us until we meet again.
Your Loving Family
View the online memorial for Virginia Ann Champlin Rogers
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020