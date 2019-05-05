Virginia "Ginny" Dunn

September 20, 1922 - April 27, 2019

Carmel

Ginny Dunn of Del Mesa Carmel died peacefully on April 27 at the age of 97. She is survived by her son, Peter Barker (Stacey) Evans, of Mesa, Arizona and two grandsons, Morgan Michael Evans of Los Angeles and Peter Joseph (P.J.) Evans of New York; two granddaughters, Sequoia Livingston of Carmel and Victoria Rankin of Portland; a grandson, Taur Harper (Ilse Menger) Kiggins and their son, Ja'el, of Maui, Hawaii; his sister, Rain Harper of Tennessee and many nieces and nephews including Catie Woods. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-three years, Richard Dunn.

Ginny was descended from Walter Chiles, one of the early settlers of Jamestown, Virginia and elected Speaker of the House of Burgesses for the Colony of Virginia in 1651 and, through him, was a relative of John Tyler, 10th President of the United States.

Ginny had a long and interesting life with many friends in Illinois and California. Her interests were wide and varied. She gave much to the communities in which she lived. Ginny deeply appreciated literature, art, music, nature, gardening and sports. Golfing in Illinois at a younger age, at which she excelled, led to numerous wins and trophies at country club, intercity and state levels within the Illinois Women's Amateur Golf Association. She later enjoyed casual golf at Quail Golf Course in Carmel Valley. Ginny and her husband, Rich, enjoyed living at Del Mesa Carmel and being involved in their many activities.

Memorials can be made to the Historic Garden League or the Activities Committee at Del Mesa Carmel, Carmel, CA, 93923. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Ginny's guest book and leave messages for her family.





View the online memorial for Virginia "Ginny" Dunn Published in The Monterey Herald on May 5, 2019