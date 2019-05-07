|
|
In Loving Memory
Virginia Lee Rosecrans
Feb. 2, 1925-Apr. 29, 2019
Born in Des Moines, IA and residing in Carmel, CA for most of her wonderful life, Virginia passed away in her home in Carmel on April 29, 2019. Virginia was the wife of William Raymond Rosecrans who died on December 17, 2005.
Virginia is survived by her cousins Stephen Wise and Karen Roselle, their loving children Lauren Ghio, Bryan Wise, Alex Roselle and Elise Roselle-Chant, and Lauren's children Mason and Gianna.
Any of those fortunate to know Virginia will agree that they count themselves among the lucky ones who have been blessed by Virginia's unconditional kindness, caring and grace.
At Virginia's request, there will be no services.
Published in The Monterey Herald on May 7, 2019