Virginia "Joan" Mohlenhoff
May 23, 1940 ~ October 22, 2019
Monterey
Virginia "Joan" Mohlenhoff, age 79, passed away October 22, 2019. Born May 23, 1940 in Asbury Park, New Jersey, to Florence "Bea" and Clement Allen, since 1980 Joan called Monterey her home. She always joked that once she had the sand in her shoes she could never leave living by an ocean. Joan was an accomplished artist. As a ceramic sculptor, she crafted beautiful free-form shapes, as well as series of clay handbags, hats, and shoes. Working in oil, she painted still life and portraits. In addition, she composed short stories, memoir pieces, and a children's book. With a group of close friends, Joan contributed to and helped publish a book entitled "Shades of Meaning: Four Women's Journey through the Challenge of Cancer."
After raising four children, Joan returned to college and earned her Bachelor of Science from UC San Francisco. Shortly thereafter, in 1983 she was diagnosed with aggressive, stage 4 colorectal cancer and given six months to live. However, Joan defied all odds and shared her life, love, and grace with all who knew her for thirty-six more years.
Joan was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Monterey, Monterey Peninsula. Above all, Joan was devoted and loving to her family and friends.
Joan was predeceased by her husband, Robert "Bob" Mohlenhoff, and two of her children, Robert Mohlenhoff II and Kimberlee Austin. She is survived by her children, Christopher Mohlenhoff of Pacific Grove and Jennifer Mohlenhoff-Baggett of La Crosse, Wisconsin. She is also survived by her grandchildren, David and Ashley Van Eyk; Sophie and Daniel Baggett; Matthew and Monica Mohlenhoff; and her brother Richard Allen of Los Gatos.
Graveside services are next Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove. Memorials in memory of Joan may be made to the . Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Joan's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 27, 2019