|
|
Virginia Olive Albert
May 12, 1927 - August 1, 2019
Monterey
Virginia Olive Albert, mom, age 92 left this earth surrounded by her loving family on August 1, 2019. She was born at the old Monterey Hospital on Lighthouse Street May 12, 1927, the only child of Virgil and Clara Olive Meloy.
Mom grew up in Carmel and Monterey and graduated from Monterey High School. There she met the love of her life, Nick Albert, and when he returned from the war, they were married in Monterey May 12, 1946. Mom worked for the Monterey Ice Company as a bookkeeper until she and dad started a family, one that grew to include eight children. Dad and mom lived on Lily Street for over 70 years. Mom was a creative, imaginative, hardworking, and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt She was often the "family doctor" for not only her children, but her nieces and nephew as well. Her nephew, Eddie Albert, remarked, "If Auntie Virgie couldn't fix it, you were really in trouble."
When mom's youngest, Adam, was about six, she started working as the school secretary at Bayview Elementary School, the school she attended as did most of her children, and remained there about twenty-five years. She was, later, the bookkeeper for Albert Tile, dad and Uncle Ed's business. Mom was also a gifted artist, and in her 'spare time' crafted many beautiful stained glass windows for family and friends. When arthritis made it too difficult to work in this venue, and all the grandchildren started arriving, she switched to quilting. All of us in the family and many friends are the proud recipients of these gifts of professional handiwork and love, for each one was made with the specific person in mind.
Mom will be greeted in heaven by her loving husband, Nick. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Olive Meloy, her in-laws Emilio and Caridad Albert, her daughter Robin, her brother-in-law Emilio Albert and her sister-in law Lorraine Albert.
Mom is survived by her children, Valerie Szody (Dave), Nicky Albert (Pat), Marc Albert (Debbie), Barry Albert (Mary), Jill Barnes (Verdis), Matt Albert (Jeri), and Adam Albert (Diane), seventeen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Dan and Joanne Albert, Edward Albert, Francis Albert, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints August 7, 2019. A celebration of Mom's life, complete with many of her quilts will be held at a later date.
Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Virginia's guest book and leave messages for her family.
View the online memorial for Virginia Olive Albert
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 25, 2019