Virginia Wilson Srsen

December 4, 1924 - July 15, 2019

Monterey

July 15th was like many other days in Virginia Wilson Srsen's life. Her caregivers fussed over their favorite patient, family members dropped by for a visit, and as the day drew to a close, the hospice nurse gave her a gentle massage to help relieve some lingering joint pain. As the nurse turned to leave, Virginia said thank you, smiled, and passed away peacefully.

Virginia was born to Earl and Marguerite Wilson 94 years ago. Along with her sister Sally, the family lived on Pine Street in Salinas. After graduating from Salinas High School, Virginia moved up Hwy 101 to Stanford University, becoming one of the first women to attend the School of Business. In her typical modest fashion, Virginia graduated in just three years. When people would marvel on this accomplishment, Virginia would remark that since she attended Stanford during World War II, there weren't any boys around to distract her, so her full attention went to her studies.

While at Stanford, Virginia developed a huge passion for Cardinal football, going on to be a longtime season ticket holder through three stadiums.

She also travelled all over the country going to away games with Cardoza Sports and Travel. Her love of sports extended to other Bay Area teams as well. Virginia was a die-hard S.F. Giants and 49ers fan. She even jumped on the Golden State Warriors bandwagon in more recent years.

In 1972, she married Nicholas J. Srsen, moved to Monterey and became an integral part of the Srsen Accountancy Corporation. In her role, Virginia was known as the kinder, gentler Srsen who somehow bonded with clients over taxes. She formed many lasting friendships throughout her 30 years on the frontlines of client care. Virginia was also a founding patron and long time member of the Monterey Bay Aquarium, as well as the Monterey Peninsula Country Club.

Upon retirement in 1989, Virginia and Nick built their dream home in Skyline Forest overlooking the Monterey Bay. She loved finding a reason to celebrate and delighted in opening her home to host an engagement party, Easter egg hunt, or a fairy princess party—and everything in between. Gathering family and friends around a theme and good food was Virginia's hallmark—the way she made each guest feel special. Her signature grace and endearing smile will be greatly missed.

Virginia was proceeded in death by her husband Nick and her sister Sally Martins (Jim). She is survived by her three children: son Earl Fontes (Kathleen ) of Carmichael, daughter Jane MacGeorge of Puyallup, WA and son George Fontes of Salinas. Her grandchildren are Wendi Fontes of Carmichael, Anne Fontes of San Jose, Jay MacGeorge of Puyallup, WA and George Fontes Jr. (Shanin) of Peoria, AZ. Virginia also leaves behind six great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at Mission Mortuary, 450 Camino El Estero, Monterey on July 24, 2019. Viewing 8-11am. Services 11am with internment to follow at the San Carlos Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CHOMP or the Monterey Bay Aquarium.





