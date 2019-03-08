Vita "Vitina" Davi

October 23, 1919 - March 4, 2019

Monterey

Vita Davi, age 99, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, in her home surrounded by family. She was born October 23,1919 in Trapani, Sicily, Italy. She attended Private Schools in Sicily through equivalent of High School.

She married Guido Anthony Davi, at the age of 17 in Trapani, Sicily, Italy. They married on 7/31/1937 and had a blissful marriage for 67 years. A few months after marrying, they moved to Monterey.

Vita was a most gracious, humble and loving wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She will be remembered for her love of cooking family meals. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Monterey Peninsula Country Club, Good Sam Club and Air Stream Trailer Club.

Vita was an avid seamstress and an exemplary student. In High School, she received Gold Medal award for her knit blanket design, from the Queen of Italy, the wife of Victor Emanuele lll, the last King of Italy.

She and Guido traveled extensively throughout their lives, enjoying Europe, Asia, North America, Australia and anywhere their Air Stream Trailer would take them. Their favorite pastime was cruising, anywhere, anytime. They also enjoyed living in their second home in San Carlos, Mexico for over 10 years, enjoying their retired friends and social gatherings. Vita celebrated her 99th birthday at the Monterey Peninsula County Club sipping her Vodka Martinis.

Vita is survived by her children, Anthony G. (Anita) of Pebble Beach, John G. (Barbara) of Carmel and Rose F. of Monterey. She was predeceased by her husband Guido and by both her son, Sebastian G. and daughter-in-law Mickey of Monterey. Vita has14 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

Vita will be remembered on Monday, March 10th at San Carlos Church. Visitation will be Monday 9-9:30AM followed by a short Rosary then a Funeral Mass which will begin at 10:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations be made to .

Condolences may be written to the family at

www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com





View the online memorial for Vita "Vitina" Davi Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary