Vitina Albina PironiNovember 8, 1935 - June 21, 2020MontereyVitina Albina Pironi, age 84, was born on November 8, 1935 in Marettimo, Sicily. She made her journey here to California at the age of 12 with her mother and brother to meet her father here in Monterey, CA. She would later meet the love of her life and marry her late husband, Joe Pironi, on Oct 30, 1955. They were married almost 60 years before his passing. She worked as a teller at Bank of America for many years at different locations. When her husband retired from Bank of America as a Branch Manager, she also retired and they enjoyed traveling, road trips and camping. She loved embroidering tablecloths for her family & friends.Vitina had a passion for traveling. She and her late husband enjoyed many cruises around the world. She was known for her love of dancing and enjoyed dinners with her family and friends. She also loved going for a ride to get a cheeseburger, fries and a milk shake and enjoy it while parked by the ocean, When she wasn't traveling she was volunteering for one of many organizations like ICF, Saint Joseph's Society and Festa Italia. She had a very compassionate spirit and loved her family very much.Vitina was preceded in death by her parents Diego and Francesca Arancio, her husband Joe Pironi, and brother Peter and sister-in-law, Ursula Arancio .She is survived by her sister Mary Manuguerra (Ventura) and their children Cristina Manuguerra, Joe Manuguerra, Francesca Singh (Michael) and their children Sabella, Michaela, Korissa Singh and Vincent Mussumeci. Her nieces and nephews Peter and Audrey Arancio and Family, Steve and Francesca Cardinalli and Family, Ursula and Steve Avila and Family and Darryl and Geri Kenyon and Family. Her dear friend and hairdresser for 40 years Anna Catalano and her daughter Rosanna and John that we had many holidays together.We want to thank her wonderful caregivers Louigia, Vilma, Shirley and Emma for all their hard work in making sure she was well taken care of. Thank you to Dr. Richard King M.D. and his staff.Mass of Christian Burial will be held at San Carlos Cathedral on Thursday June 25th at 9:30 am(Masks are required for entry to church). Private interment at San Carlos Cemetery.In lieu of flowers please make a donation to a charity of your preference.Condolences may be written to the family at