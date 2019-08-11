Monterey Herald Obituaries
Vladimir Yerokhin of Moscow, Russia, passed away last month in his home in Monterey, California. He died of a heart attack in his sleep.
Vlad was an artist, painter and woodworker admired by many for his talents. He poured his soul into his art and while he leaves behind friends and family who will miss his kind heart and golden hands, his memory will continue to live through his artwork.
He was laid to rest next to his mother, in a small village outside of Moscow, Russia.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
