W. Allen Bidwell

Sept. 29, 1938- Feb. 9, 2019

Gig Harbor, WA

W. Allen Bidwell passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Gig Harbor, Washington.

He was born on September 29, 1938, to Warren and Pauline Bidwell, and raised in Cincinnati, OH and Absecon, NJ. From his parents, he developed a lifelong joy and appreciation for music and a love of the outdoors and gardening. He also enjoyed giving his time at church, sports cars, literature, art, and singing in community and church choirs.

Allen earned his Bachelor of Science Degree from Purdue University, and his Law Degree from the University of California, Berkeley. In 1971 he married Barbara, and relocated to the Monterey Peninsula in 1981 where he served as an Attorney with the Monterey County Counsel's Office until his retirement in 2008. They enjoyed retirement in the Pacific Northwest.

Allen is survived by his son Nathan (Katrina), daughter Allison, his sisters Faith (Rudy) and Pris (Charles), and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara.

Allen was a wonderful husband, father and loyal friend. His wit and dry sense of humor will fondly be remembered and especially missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. Mary's by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Pacific Grove, CA at 1:00pm. Memorial contributions may be made in Allen's name to the Camerata Singers of Monterey County.





View the online memorial for W. Allen Bidwell Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary