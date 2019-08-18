Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
W. Marjorie (Margie) Wendt


1933 - 2019
W. Marjorie (Margie) Wendt
July 16, 1933 - July 15, 2019
Pebble Beach
Margie, as she was known by all, grew up in Stockton, CA. She married Dean Wendt in the early 50's and they spent many happy years together until his death in 2010. Margie was an asset to Dean in his business throughout the years, always ready to host and entertain clients and friends alike. They were longtime members of Stockton Golf & Country Club.
Marge and Dean moved to Pebble Beach in 1981 and were members of Monterey Peninnsula Country Club. They adopted a dog named Francis, who was there constant companion.
She lived a wonderful life, full of many happy times at various golf events around the country. She loved to play golf, cook and entertain, always opening her home to friends and relatives. Margie also enjoyed playing Bridge with her MPCC club members and had many special friendships with her neighbors. She was known to make friends wherever she went. Ever the perfectionist, whatever Margie sought she did at expert level.
She leaves many friends and relatives who will miss her greatly. At Margie's request, a private service will be held.
Donations in her memory can be made to the SPCA of Monterey County, P.O. Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93942. www.spcamc.org.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 18, 2019
