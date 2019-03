Walburga "Wally" Fasulo

March 8, 1925 - December 18, 2018

Pacific Grove

Walburga "Wally" Fasulo, a native of Langweid, Bavaria, Germany, passed away at Pacific Grove Convalescent Hospital of advanced Alzheimer's. Her husband's Army career took them to Trieste, Italy, LaRochelle, France and Mt. Holly, NJ before they settled in Pacific Grove in 1963. Wally retired after a thirty-three-year career as the switchboard operator and receptionist at Carmel Valley Manor, where she was adored by the residents for her positive attitude which she always carried. She loved her job and the sense of independence it offered her.

Wally enjoyed traveling, was an avid tennis player at the Pacific Grove Tennis Club and loved swimming without a wetsuit, in the frigid waters of Monterey Bay. She was a long-time member of St. Angela Merici Church.

Wally will forever be remembered as a woman with a positive outlook on life, never judging anyone or voicing complaints or negativity.

She will be greatly missed and is survived by her sons, Charles (Sandy) and Alfred (Sandra) and her grandchildren, John, Ben, Cassidy and Nicholas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred, in 1985 and her daughter, Diana, in 1963.

A Celebration of Life will be at The Little Chapel by-the-Sea this Friday, March 8 at 11:00 am. Memorial contributions are suggested to the SPCA of Monterey County, PO Box 3058, Monterey, CA 93942. To sign Wally's guest book and leave messages for her family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.





View the online memorial for Walburga "Wally" Fasulo Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary