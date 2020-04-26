|
|
Wayne Ahrenstorff
March 17, 1931 - April 7, 2020
Seaside, CA
Wayne W. Ahrenstorff, 89, passed away on April 7, 2020 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula. Wayne was born on March 17, 1931, in Sioux Valley, Minnesota. In 1935, Wayne and his family moved to Lake Park, Iowa, where he spent the majority of his adolescence.
In Iowa, Wayne spent many years in the 4/H, showing the families' Polled Herefords in county, state, and regional fairs, winning many awards.
Wayne was drafted to the United States Army at the age of 21. After completing basic training in Fort Sill, Oklahoma, Wayne was sent to Germany. Wayne was later stationed in Fort Ord, California, where he met and married his wife of 62 years, Pauline Ahrenstorff.
Wayne was stationed in Junction City, Kansas, where he then discharged as a Master Sergeant after 6 years in the service. In 1960, Wayne, Pauline and their 3 children moved to Seaside, California, where they resided until their demise. Wayne was a surveyor and inspector on the Monterey Peninsula for over 50 years.
Wayne is predeceased by his wife Pauline Ahrenstorff, his son Mark Ahrenstorff, and his daughters Robin Gaston and Linda Garcia. Wayne is survived by his sisters Phyllis Rodrigues and Lorraine Perkins, grandchildren Jacob and Rachel Ahrenstorff, William and Robert Gaston, Megan Solito, along with seven great-grandchildren.
Wayne was laid to rest at the San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey on April 22, 2020.
View the online memorial for Wayne Ahrenstorff
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 26, 2020