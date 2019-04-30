Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Wake
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Emmanuel COGIC
1450 Sonoma Avenue
Seaside, CA

Service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
7:00 PM
Emmanuel COGIC
1450 Sonoma Avenue
Seaside, CA

Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Victory Temple COGIC
1620 Broadway Ave.
Seaside, CA

Burial
Following Services
Mission Memorial Park Cemetery
1915 Ord Grove Ave
Seaside, CA

Dr. Welton McGee Sr.


Dr. Welton McGee Sr.
November 1, 1924 - April 24, 2019
Seaside
Dr. Welton McGee Sr. November 1, 1924 – April 24, 2019, was born in Fairfield, TX. Dr. McGee was one of six children, birth to the linage of Mr. Julius McGee and Anna Adams McGee. Welton is the last of the linage of Mr. and Mrs. Julius McGee Sr. He was raised with the fear and admonition of God.
Dr. McGee met and married the love of his life, Mrs. Margaret Campbell-McGee, who precedes him in death. To their linage three children were born, two daughters and one son. Two of their children preceded them in death.
He is survived by daughter, Patricia McGee, 6 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
In the early 50's Dr. McGee was drafted in the military and was stationed at the Presidio of San Francisco, CA. He later was transferred to Fort Ord, CA on the Monterey Peninsula, where he has resided for over 75.
He attended Victory Temple COGIC until he accepted his calling from God to start a church. When he received his commission he was also given the name of the church "Emmanuel" which means God With Us. During his 56 years as pastor God fulfilled the name of the church in his life.
Service for Dr. Welton McGee, Wake will be held at Emmanuel COGIC, 1450 Sonoma Avenue, Seaside, CA. 93955 Thursday, May 2, 2019 4:00 PM followed by a Local / community service at 7:00 PM.
Funeral service will be held 10:00a.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 at Greater Victory Temple COGIC, 1620 Broadway Ave. Seaside, CA. 93955. California North West Jurisdictional Bishop Nathaniel A. Bullock will be officiating.
Burial to follow at Mission Memorial Park Cemetery, 1915 Ord Grove Ave, Seaside, CA 93955.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 30, 2019
