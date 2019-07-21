Wendell Sjoblom

Feb. 9, 1943 - May 20, 2019

Monterey

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of a loving father, grandfather, teacher and friend. Wende Sjoblom was born on February 9, 1943, to Wendell Sr. and Marie Seablom. A life-long resident of California, he grew up in Sonoma County, living in Santa Rosa and Ukiah most of his childhood.

Wende spent his youth in pursuit of athletic accomplishments in all sports, but was most proficient at water polo, cross country running, track and field, and cycling. Cycling and running were constant passions and he excelled at both having competed in the 1968 Los Angeles Olympic trials for cycling, and competing in multiple marathons through-out his life.

Wende also had a never-ending quest for knowledge and academics. After acquiring a teaching credential and becoming a high school science and physical education teacher, he proceeded to start a family with his wife Patricia. They decided to settle in the village of Carmel, a town he had frequented with his parents as young boy. His need for more academic accomplishments led to the completion of two masters degrees and a doctorate degree, all in the fields of kinesiology and biomechanics. Wende went on to teach at several major universities and reached the pinnacle of his career when he became a professor at St Mary's College in Moraga. His love for California was great, and during his life and into retirement, he spent many summers exploring all of the diverse environments of California and it's neighboring states.

Wende will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by Patricia Seablom and leaves behind his son Jeff (Jennifer), grandchildren Hailey and Cole Sjoblom; his daughter Aimee (Robert) and grandchildren Lilliana and Alessandra Filipas. A private celebration of life is scheduled for later this summer.





