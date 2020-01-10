Home

Wilber "Rocky" Hinson


1936 - 2020
Wilber "Rocky" Hinson Obituary
Wilber "Rocky" Hinson
April 30, 1936 - January 3, 2020
Marina
Wilber died peacefully at Westland House in Monterey, CA on January 3, 2020.
Wilber served in the United States Army for 24 years, retiring as a Staff Sergeant in 1978. While stationed in Korea, he met his wife Ok Soon and her son Sang Chin Lee. They moved to Washington, D. C. where their son John was born. Eventually settling down in Marina, CA, Wilber enjoyed spending his time with the Monterey Bay Amateur Radio Association.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 10, 2020
