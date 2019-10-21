|
William Derrick Wright
July 26, 1965 - July 28, 2019
Tampa, Florida
Derrick passed away of cardiac arrest in Tampa, Florida at age 54. He was born at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula to Lynne Gaskins-Wright and the late Willie Wright. He attended Robert H. Down Elementary, and graduated from Pacific Grove High School where he played football, baseball, and was on the wrestling and track teams. His high jump record of 6'4' still stands to this day. After serving in the U.S. Army he attended Monterey Peninsula College and graduated from Central Coast College as a registered medical assistant.
In addition to his mother Lynne, he is survived by his son Shaun Wright (Kayla), daughter Alanna, grandchildren Jordan, Alexander, Jayden, Alexia, Josiah and Makennah Lynne. He also leaves behind his Aunt Pamela Gaskins, cousins Loriann Staples, Nicholas Johnson, stepmother Joann Black, sisters, Alecia & Nicole and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 pm at Bayonet Black Horse Golf Course, 1 McClure Way, Seaside. For more info, contact Lynne at (831) 917-9517.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 21, 2019