William Franklin Webb
April 30,1937-August 27,2019
Seaside California
Born April 30, 1937 in Terre Haute, Indiana.
Deacon Webb spent his younger years in Milwaukee WI, after high school he joined the United States Army, where he served for twenty years.
After retirement from the army, he worked at Soledad Correctional Facility for nineteen years as a Correctional Officer.
Deacon William Franklin Webb passed away quietly on Tuesday August 27, 2019 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.
Celebration of Life is as follows:
Viewing will be on Thursday September 5, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Greater Victory Temple COGIC located at 1620 Broadway Ave. Seaside Ca 93955. At 6:00 p.m. during the viewing, anyone wishing to have words of encouragement to his wife Patricia Webb of forty-two years and family can do so. The final celebration will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday September 6, 2019 at the Greater Victory Temple COGIC.
In lieu of flowers you can send a donation in the name of Deacon William Franklin Webb to the Greater Victory Temple COGIC Christian Education Department. Dr. Ronald Britt, Pastor Officiating.
Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park
1915 Ord Grove Ave
Seaside CA 93955
Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 4, 2019