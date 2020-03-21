|
|
William "Bill" George Shaw
November 25, 1938 - March 15, 2020
Salinas
Born in Cleveland, Ohio in 1938, Bill spent his childhood in nearby Shaker Heights. A loving husband of 57 years to his Ohio State University sweetheart Lenora Shaw, the beloved father of three daughters, Debbie Shaw Booth (Ted Booth), Jodi Bell (Jeff Bell), and Sandy Katzeff (David Katzeff); and cherished Grandfather to five grandchildren, Zane Booth, Casey Bell, Julia Bell, Corey Bell, and Jordan Katzeff. Bill's love for his family was unrivaled, while his accomplishments in business and commitment to the community will leave an equally lasting imprint.
Bill's life spanned eight decades of work and life in Ohio, New York, and California. Bill Shaw loved people and he loved life. He enjoyed sailing San Diego and Monterey Bay, traveling to National Parks throughout the West, beach walking in Carmel, swimming, and playing golf and tennis with his family and friends. Bill and Lenora's children and grandchildren were the pride of his life and he attended every possible game, match, meet, play, school event, birthday party, and graduation. Bill taught his children to swim and sail and his grandchildren to tie their shoes and ride a bike. He enjoyed being a member of Corral de Tierra Country Club where a weekend round of golf or laps in the swimming pool with family or friends was his happy place. Throughout their lives, Bill's presence instilled the values of honesty, integrity, and hard work in each of his children and grandchildren.
Bill was a Commercial Real Estate Developer in California and Monterey County for nearly 50 years. Passionate about people, Bill approached each new project with a vision of what services would directly benefit the community in which it served. Bill ensured that there were medical facilities, libraries, youth and childcare centers in his projects; among them, the Prunedale Library and Prunedale Shopping Center in 1975; the Castroville Station Shopping Center and medical offices in 1980; and the Mountain Valley Children Services International Day Care with the Packard Foundation in 1999. This legacy of service and his quest for continuing education earned him the designation of CRX, Certified Retail Property Executive, the highest possible recognition from the International Council of Shopping Centers; the first to do so in Monterey County. Bill was known as being a man of great fortitude, generosity and helping others succeed in reaching their own dreams and goals. His fairness, high moral character, unmatched work ethic and "can do" attitude during his five decades of working in Monterey County touched many people.
Bill was an active member of the Steinbeck Salinas Rotary. One of his favorite Rotary activities was practicing job interviews with Alisal High School students, which he did right up until the time of his passing. Bill served as a Board Member for Children Services, an organization benefiting 3,000 children of financially challenged families. Bill was also a member of the Compass Church in Salinas and greatly enjoyed Pastor Mike's weekly sermons. He supported youth teams, job-a-thons, school fundraisers, and countless other people and organizations in the community. Bill believed in the good, he believed in people's dreams, and everything he did, he did for others.
Bill will be laid to rest in the place of his choosing, the El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove on the golf course and overlooking his beloved Pacific Ocean.
A Celebration of Life for Bill is forthcoming, date and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 21, 2020