|
|
William "Bill" Goodlett
Dec. 16, 1933 - Feb. 2, 2020
Former resident of San Jose
William Campbell Goodlett IV, known affectionately to everyone as "Bill", passed peacefully on February 2nd in Monterey, California, at the age of 86. A long-time resident of San Jose, California, Bill moved to Monterey in 2014 to spend his final years with his daughter and her family in the beauty and serenity of the Monterey Peninsula.
Born in 1933 in Olean, New York, Bill and his younger brother Jim grew up in the family of a prominent physician and his wife who instilled in him and his brother a love of learning and service to their community. Bill developed a love of golf as a teenager that stayed with him the rest of his life. After graduating from The Lawrenceville School, Bill attended the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, where he earned a bachelor's degree in 1956. While in college, Bill joined the Alpha Delta Phi fraternity where he built great memories and friendships that he remembered for the rest of his life. After graduation, Bill began a 36-year career with IBM as a systems engineer.
In 1955 Bill married the love of his life Marilyn Platt of Bolivar, New York. Bill and Marilyn's three children Kimberly ("Kim"), Stanford ("Stan"), and William ("Camp") were born early in his career with IBM; in 1972, IBM moved Bill and his family to California where he worked in the Bailey Road IBM facility. In 1978, the Goodlett family moved from Saratoga to their San Jose house on the 13th fairway of the Almaden Golf & Country Club golf course where they became members. Bill passed on his love of golf to his son William "Camp" Goodlett V, and they enjoyed playing in the Almaden Country Club's Firecracker golf tournament together.
After Bill retired from IBM in 1991 after 36 years of service, he continued to help others who benefited from his technical knowledge. Friends would often consult with Bill when considering computer purchases, and Bill wrote and maintained a computer program for the Almaden Seniors Golf Club that kept track of members handicap scores for many years at a time that personal computers were just coming to the marketplace.
Bill and Marilyn enjoyed many activities while living in San Jose. They were active bridge players with their friends and liked to go recreational vehicle camping with the Seismic Sams RV club. They also traveled together on many ocean cruises and loved having members of their family join them on their cruises.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Dr. William and Audrey Goodlett, his beloved wife of 57 years Marilyn, his brother Jim, and his son Stan. He is survived by his daughter Kim (Gary), son Camp (Steph), four grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He will be interned at Los Gatos Memorial Park with his wife and son in a private family ceremony. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 29th in Monterey from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at the Crazy Horse Restaurant, located in the Red Lion Hotel, 1425 Munras Avenue. The family asks that friends remember Bill by donating to their local chapter of the , in lieu of flowers.
View the online memorial for William "Bill" Goodlett
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 7, 2020