William H. Graham
December 31, 1937 - October 27, 2019
Seaside
William H. Graham (Billy, Snyder) 81, resident of Seaside CA, died Sunday, October 27th after a long battle with numerous health ailments.
He leaves his wife of 39 years, Patricia, his sons Billy (Kim), Troy (Tina) daughters Ruthie (Chuck), Holly (Doug) and three step-sons Sherman Jackson (Susan), Brad Jackson and Ray Coopersmith Jr. (Tiffany) along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by father Herb, mother Eleanor, sister Carol, brother Richard, son Ricky G and his first wife and mother of his children Barbara Homen.
Born and raised in Monterey, he attended Monterey High School, graduating in 1956.
He owned and operated Matt's Muffler Shop for over 35 years and was known as "The Bionic Muffler Man." In retirement, he enjoyed working for Hertz.
Bill loved motorcycles and raced for several years before deciding to be the pitman for his sons. Bill also loved old cars and was a member of "Gold Coast Rods Car Club." His most recent hobby was golf, which he couldn't get enough of.
Celebration of Life will be held at the Monterey Fairgrounds, Seaside Room, on November 23rd, 11:00 am-3:00 pm.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 3, 2019