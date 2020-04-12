|
William "Bill" John McCormack
September 21, 1938 - March 9, 2020
A Resident of Aptos, Ca
William John McCormack of Aptos, passed away Monday March 9, 2020. He was born in Scranton, PA in 1938. His family moved west to Carmel, CA, where he attended Catholic school at the Carmel Mission and graduated from Carmel High School in 1956. He was an accomplished athlete and lettered in all four sports, all four years. Upon graduation he enlisted in the US Air Force and fulfilled his two year commitment in Sparrevohn, Alaska. He then returned to Carmel and married the love of his life, Katherine Francis Nieto on February 6, 1960 at the Carmel Mission. They then moved to Santa Clara and he graduated from San Jose State University. Prior to his retirement as a bread driver they relocated to Aptos, CA. where he enjoyed the coastal climate and was a long time member of the Pajaro Valley Golf Club.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and true gentleman. He lead by example and guided his family through the years with love and kindness. He is survived by his daughters Elizabeth Tanaka and Jennifer Cerruti and grandchildren Colleen, Melanie Tanaka, Rachel and Samuel Cerruti. He was preceded in death by his wife Katherine McCormack of 59 years, brother Jack McCormack, and parents, William & Helen McCormack,
Private family services will be held and a memorial gathering will be announced at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions can be made to . If you would like to express your condolences to Bill's family, share memories, or check on services information, please visit www.scmemorial.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 12, 2020