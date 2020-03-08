Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404

William "Billy" Langford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William "Billy" Langford Obituary
William "Billy" Langford
October 23, 1925 - February 28, 2020
Seaside
Billy Langford of Seaside, CA passed away peacefully at his home Friday, February 28, 2020 with his family at his side.
He is survived by his wife Maryanne and sons Richard, Ronald and Robert. Grandchildren, Carly, Ashley, Ricky and Great Grandchildren, Ben and London.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


View the online memorial for William "Billy" Langford
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bermudez Family Funerals
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -