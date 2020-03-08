|
|
William "Billy" Langford
October 23, 1925 - February 28, 2020
Seaside
Billy Langford of Seaside, CA passed away peacefully at his home Friday, February 28, 2020 with his family at his side.
He is survived by his wife Maryanne and sons Richard, Ronald and Robert. Grandchildren, Carly, Ashley, Ricky and Great Grandchildren, Ben and London.
Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2020