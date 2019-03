William Louis Racherbaumer Jr.

March 3, 1945 - June 22, 2018

Lexington, Kentucky

William Louis Racherbaumer Jr., age 73, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love, on June 22, 2018. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Louis Racherbaumer Sr. and Marian Rae (Stringer) Racherbaumer, and is survived by his cherished wife and companion of 25 years, Gail Susan (Rau) Racherbaumer; his step-mother, Bette Rolf; mother-in-law, Martha Rau; brothers, Jon Racherbaumer, Kelly Rolf, and Chris Rolf; and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Rau.

A native of Elmhurst, Illinois and a resident of Lexington, Kentucky since 2002, Bill graduated from York Community High School in Elmhurst, earned an Associate in Arts (AA) degree from College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Communication/Media Studies from Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. He received his Master of Arts (MA) in Special Education from Chapman University in Orange, California. While pursuing his advanced studies, he co-owned Cannery Row Jewelers in Monterey from 1981 to 1988. He was a member of the California Teachers Association and he taught and counseled at Monterey Peninsula College, Hartnell College, and California State University, Monterey Bay. He also proudly served in the United States Navy as a 3rd Class Journalist.

Bill was an exceptional musician and songwriter, and played piano, keyboard, and guitar. He played in rock bands in the 1960s and 70s, and while in the Navy was a member of "The Lyte Brigade." He was a passionate lover and amateur historian of horse racing and its unique traditions and culture. After he retired, he forged a career as an accomplished writer and novelist who authored nine novels -- A Dead-Game Sport, It's Only Rock n' Roll, Past Performances, A Perfect Six, Saturn Return, A Father's Muse, A Bad Beat, A Wanton Legacy, and A Hat to Die For, plus a non-fiction instruction book entitled Whole-Brain Handicapping.

Bill was a devoted, loving husband, ever faithful to his close associates and friends. He served his muses with dedication and fervor, keeping his life as simple as possible, but no simpler.

Bill and his wife, Gail, wish to thank the Lexington VA, Bluegrass Hospice Care, as well as Care Cremation and Funeral Service for their exceptional care-giving and kindnesses.





