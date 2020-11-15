Bill reconnected with many Marquette High graduates at our 50th reunion. He was a delight! He gamely rented a three speed clodhopper bike, gamely rode 35 miles with a group of classmates (most on high end road bikes) and cheerily greeted every passing cyclist we passed along the way. I suspect he couldn’t sit down for a week thereafter. He was full of adventure, an easy conversationalist and genuinely interested in those around him. The world is diminished with his passing. R.IP Bill. My condolences to all family

Tim Lechmaier

Classmate