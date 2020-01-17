|
|
William "Bill" Payton, Jr.
November 22, 1943 ~ January 8, 2020
Seaside
William (Bill) Payton Jr. was born in Carrolton, Mississippi on November 22, 1943. He left us suddenly on January 7, 2020. Bill graduated from high school in 1962 and joined the US Army, where he served as a Medic.
After serving in the Army, Bill made the Monterey Peninsula his home. He was employed by CHOMP as a phlebotomist and worked as a lab technician, opening five Satellites around the county. Bill held several jobs to include janitorial services for The Monterey Herald and The Monterey Symphony.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Payton Sr. and Ruth Payton, and his brother, Albert Payton. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Jean Richardson, his niece, Kim Richardson and his son, Eric Crawford (Becky). Bill adopted Sieglinde, Lamar, Lesley, Deidre and Cedric Spigner and raised Rosalyn. He had a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. Bill leaves his last love of 22 years, Anita Spigner, to carry on his memories with his fraternity brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be this Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at New Hope Baptist Church, 1304 Sonoma Ave, in Seaside at 12:00 noon followed by inurnment at the California Central Coast Veterans Cemetery, 2900 Parker Flats Rd., also in Seaside, at 2:00pm. The repast will be at VFW Post 8679, 1996 Fremont Ave., Seaside. To sign Bill's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
View the online memorial for William "Bill" Payton, Jr.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 17, 2020