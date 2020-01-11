Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Struve and Laporte Funeral Chapel
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Refuge
11140 Preston Street
Castroville, CA
Wilma Lillian Cursi


1921 - 2019
Wilma Lillian Cursi Obituary
Wilma Lillian Cursi
September 16, 1921 - November 21, 2019
Castroville
Wilma L. Cursi of Castroville, CA, after a long life of 98 years, died on Thursday November 21, 2019. Wilma was born September 16, 1921 in Salinas to Anselmo and Elvezia Pura of Ticino, Switzerland.
The family moved to Greenfield, CA where Wilma attended grade school and graduated from King City High School in 1938. After graduation, she moved back to Salinas and started working at the local bank. While working at the bank she met her future husband, Marino A. (Lefty) Cursi. They were married in April 1948 and settled in Castroville to raise their family. Throughout her life Wilma worked various jobs in the artichoke packing sheds, as a teacher's aid at Castroville Elementary, and her most rewarding job, as a Library Assistant at Roosevelt School in Salinas. Wilma was very active in PTA, Italian Catholic Federation, and Altar Society. She enjoyed socializing with the Knit Wits, Castroville Dance Club, and Birthday Club. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Lefty in 2003 after 55 years of marriage.
Wilma is survived by her daughter, Candice Jansen (Edwin, deceased), Steven Cursi (Carol), grandchildren, Steven Jansen (Beatrice), Michael Jansen (Molly), Gianna Cursi, Jeremy Cursi, and 4 great grandchildren.
The Family of "Wilmie" would like to thank the Brookdale Clare Bridge staff and VNA Hospice for their wonderful care.
Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10am at Our Lady of Refuge, 11140 Preston Street, Castroville. Reception to follow at the Parish Hall.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
