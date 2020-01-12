|
Yung Ai Mathews
October 7, 1928 - December 24, 2019
Seaside, CA
Yung Ai "Betty" Mathews passed away at home peacefully in Seaside, California on Christmas Eve at the age of 91.
Yung Ai is survived by her children, Kyung Suk "Sue" Howard, Eddeanor Larverne Searby, Harry Mathews Jr., Linda Mathews, Rosemary Mathews, Clay Mathews Sr., Diana Davis, Sophia Clemmons, Susan Rivera, and Tony Mathews Sr., forty-one grandchildren, fifty-six great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Yung Ai is preceded in death by her son, James "Rickey" Mathews, her husband of sixty-two years, Harry L. Mathews, Sr., her parents, Yang Kil Nam and Lee Sang Soon, her sister, Yang Kyung Ai and brother, Yang Yung Bok.
Yung Ai was born on October 7, 1928 in Seoul, Korea. She was educated in Seoul and it was there that she met the love of her life, Harry Sr., who was serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. They traveled the world for many years during his service in the military and had eleven children. After settling in Seaside, California, in 1967, Yung Ai began working at Del Monte Lodge, where she remained as a loyal and valued employee for 23 years. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her husband, many children and grandchildren, cooking, gardening, and playing BINGO with her friends.
Yung Ai's capacity to love was exceptional. She was generous, loyal, and caring. Her door was always open to family and friends alike, and she created an atmosphere of love and acceptance wherever she went. In her lifetime she experienced many changes in society and in the world, and despite the many challenges presented to her, she always laughed, loved and lived life to the fullest.
Memorial services will be held in her honor on January 18, 2020 at the Korean First Presbyterian Church of Monterey in Marina, CA at 1pm.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020