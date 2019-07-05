Yvette Canada

Sept. 11, 1928 - May 13, 2019

Monterey, CA

Yvette Canada passed away quietly May 13, 2019 at the side of her loving daughter Pat and John, her devoted husband of 66 years. Her final resting place is at the Central Coast Veterans Cemetery in Monterey Ca.

Yvette is predeceased by her father, Francisco Artola, her mother Louise, brothers Bernard and Francis, sister Michelle as well as her eldest daughter, Josiane Canada.

Besides her husband John and daughter Pat, Yvette leaves behind her two favorite sons, Dr. William Canada, John "Rocky" Canada, her cherished grandson Jonathon Canada, her son-in-law James Henry, and daughter-in-law Danielle Kalis Canada.

Born in a small village in Normandy, France, Yvette was schooled in France. She learned English from a family friend, a professor. She survived the German occupation and worked with the U.S. military where she eventually met her husband, John, when he was stationed in Verdon after World War II. He says he fell in love with her the first time they met. They married in France and began their life as a military family. They traveled and lived in France, Central America and the United States.

Being a strong willed woman, Yvette often marched to a distant drummer. She lived a diverse life with joy and determination. She was an avid reader of many thought provoking books such as "Zen and the Art of War" and "Book of the Dead" and many other philosophical writings. She enjoyed camping with the family, cooking, sewing, theatre in N.Y., practicing yoga and lively conversation. Yvette loved animals so the family always had a few cats and dogs in tow.

Through the many trials of life, she never looked back in anger or despair. She often said "c'est la vie" when news was bad. If she wanted us to hurry up, it was "the moose is on the loose". Her most famous line was "tomorrow belongs to no one". She enjoyed life to its fullest. Yvette spoke and read three languages, French, English and Spanish, as well as, some German. She loved debating issues of the day.

The family would like to thank the many wonderful and caring friends at Sunrise Senior Living. We are grateful for the loving care given by so many of the staff.





