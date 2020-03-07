|
Abner William Straughan
Prattville - STRAUGHAN, Abner William Jr., 88, resident of Prattville, AL passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020. A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father James Dean officiating. Burial will be held on Thursday, March 12 in Wiggins Cemetery in Wiggins, MS at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Prattville Memorial Chapel from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., and on Wednesday at the church in O'Connor Hall from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Mr. Straughan proudly served his country in the United States Air Force. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Sue Campbell Straughan; his parents, Abner and Mary Straughan; and a sister, Ruth Laws. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Reid (Dave); his son, Abner William "Bill" Straughan III (Bitzi); four grandchildren, Brooke and Brittany Straughan, David Andrew Reid (Brett), Colin Michael Reid; two great-grandchildren, David Alexander Reid and Braelyn Elizabeth Reid; and extended family and friends.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2020