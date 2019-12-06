|
|
Ada Wesson Paravicini
Elmore - Mrs. Ada Wesson Paravicini, age 92 a resident of Elmore, Alabama passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 peacefully at her home after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hebron West Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron West Baptist Church Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Mrs. Paravicini is survived by her son, William Edward "Bill" (Alys) Paravicini, Jr. of Prattville, AL, daughters Elizabeth "Liz" Jayne Paravicini of Elmore, AL, Debbie Paravicini Alford (Larry) and Melissa Paravicini Rittenour (Bill) of Montgomery, AL, grandchildren Katy Stack Montgomery, Lily Ruth Paravicini, great grandchildren Charlie Mitchell Montgomery and Grady Paul Peek, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Edward Paravicini. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Elmore County Humane Society in Wetumpka or The American Red Cross in Montgomery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday at Mt. Hebron West Baptist Church. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019