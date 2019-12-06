Services
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL 36092
(334) 567-8433
Resources
More Obituaries for Ada Paravicini
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ada Wesson Paravicini

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ada Wesson Paravicini Obituary
Ada Wesson Paravicini

Elmore - Mrs. Ada Wesson Paravicini, age 92 a resident of Elmore, Alabama passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 peacefully at her home after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hebron West Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Hebron West Baptist Church Cemetery with Gassett Funeral Home of Wetumpka directing. Mrs. Paravicini is survived by her son, William Edward "Bill" (Alys) Paravicini, Jr. of Prattville, AL, daughters Elizabeth "Liz" Jayne Paravicini of Elmore, AL, Debbie Paravicini Alford (Larry) and Melissa Paravicini Rittenour (Bill) of Montgomery, AL, grandchildren Katy Stack Montgomery, Lily Ruth Paravicini, great grandchildren Charlie Mitchell Montgomery and Grady Paul Peek, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 50 years, William Edward Paravicini. In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions be made to the Elmore County Humane Society in Wetumpka or The American Red Cross in Montgomery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until 11:00 AM on Monday at Mt. Hebron West Baptist Church. Online Guest Book available at www.gassettfuneralhome.net
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ada's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -