|
|
Adele Thomas "Nanny" Tanner
Adele Thomas "Nanny" Tanner, 96, was carried to her eternal home, in the sweet arms of Jesus, on October 31, 2019. She was met by a host of angels, along with her husband, Bolling "Buddy" Tanner, father and mother, Clifton and Emma Thomas, children, Alice Elaine Tanner, Robert "Johnny" and Annette Tanner, and Jack Colson. Her brothers Raymond, Bud, Marvin "Skeet", Frank, and Ken Thomas, and her sisters, Irene Nixon, Jewel Taylor, and Hilda Player, as well as, her best friend, Belle Jacks.
She leaves behind a daughter, Linda Colson, grandchildren, Jeff and Alice Tanner, Angela and Keith Cantrell, Heather and Dennis James and Robert and Amy Tanner and great-grandchildren, Ryan and Logan Cantrell, Kaylon Cantrell, Corey and Whitney Cantrell, Jesse and Samantha James, Hope and Elijah Mize, Garrett Tanner, Cody Tanner, Alyssa Tanner, Anne Claire Tanner, Emma-Cate Tanner and Lily Tanner and seven great-great-grandchildren. Brothers, Roger and Nancy Thomas, and George and Rosemarie Thomas. Sisters Emma Alexander and Lyn Fletcher. She also leaves many generations of nieces and nephews, and her Hickory Hill partner-in-crime, Jane Colburn.
The services will be held Monday, November 4th, at Ridout's Prattville Chapel with Chaplain Bob Sandifer officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 until 3:00 with the service beginning at 3:00. Burial will follow at County Line Baptist Church Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jeff Tanner, Robert Tanner, Ryan Cantrell, Corey Cantrell, Jesse James, and Dennis James.
The family would like to thank the staff of The Harbor at Hickory Hill, in Prattville, along with the staff of Comfort Care Hospice.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019