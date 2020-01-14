|
|
Adine Moseley
Montgomery, AL - Adine Horn Moseley was born July 18, 1928 to Green and Glenda Horn in Petrey, Alabama, and passed from this life into her heavenly home January 14, 2020. As an adult with children she earned undergraduate and graduate degrees, and she worked for many years as a high school teacher and guidance counselor. She was a devoted Christian and active member, Sunday School teacher, and choir member at Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Montgomery. She was preceded in death by Neal Moseley, her husband of 66 years, and is survived by her brother, Jack Horn (Merle); her two children, Joyce Pickett (Ronald), and Allan Moseley (Sharon); five grandchildren, Jonathan Moseley (Laura Leigh), Hope Pickett, David Moseley (Amy), Ron Pickett (Rachel), and Anna Puryear (David); eleven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive visitors at White Chapel - Greenwood Funeral Home on Lincoln Road in Montgomery on Thursday, January 16, at 1:30 PM, the funeral service will be at White Chapel at 2:00 PM, and a graveside service will follow.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020