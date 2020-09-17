1/
Adrian "Cedric" Gregory
Mr. Adrian "Cedric" Gregory

Montgomery - Gregory, Mr. Adrian "Cedric", A resident of Montgomery, AL departed this life on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Funeral services will be announced later.






Published in Montgomery Advertiser from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Phillips-Riley Funeral Home
2284 West Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36108
(334) 263-0477
September 17, 2020
Cedric, we enjoyed ur visit when my mom passed in July.Ralph Jr., as well as Rell are going to miss u. You were family because u all grew up together. We will look out for Jean. Love u nephew. It is still hard to believe this. You had changed ur life.
Yvonne Murray
