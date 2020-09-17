Cedric, we enjoyed ur visit when my mom passed in July.Ralph Jr., as well as Rell are going to miss u. You were family because u all grew up together. We will look out for Jean. Love u nephew. It is still hard to believe this. You had changed ur life.
Yvonne Murray
