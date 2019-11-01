|
|
Agnes Campbell
Covington, GA - Mrs. Agnes Mitchell Campbell, Covington, GA expired Saturday, October 26, 2019 after and extended illness at Piedmont Newton Hospital, Covington, GA. Her husband, Andrew C. Campbell; father and mother, Daniel W. Mitchell Sr., and Amelia A. Mitchell; brother, Daniel W. Mitchell Jr., sister, Louvenia M. Sims all preceded her in death. Survivors are her loving children, Gay G. and Andrew E. Campbell, Covington, GA; two sisters, Annie Loretta Griffin and Willodean Malden (Nelson), Montgomery, AL; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Agnes retired from the Birmingham School System as a librarian. She was a lifetime member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and the "1955" Miss Alabama State University. Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon at the First Presbyterian Church, 1169 Clark Street S.W. Covington, GA 30014. Ross-Clayton Funeral Home, announcing.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019