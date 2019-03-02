|
|
Agnes Juanita Mulder Spivey
Elmore County - Agnes Juanita Mulder Spivey, a native of Elmore County, born April 6, 1940, daughter of Opal Brown Woodall and Charlie Gamble Mulder, also both of Elmore County, passed into eternity on February 28, 2019 at the age of 78 after a two month illness.
Her family will remember her as a devoted wife, mother, sister, and grandmother. She was a woman of deep faith, guided by her deep love of God and her church. She performed many unsung generous acts for her family and members of the community.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, James Robert Spivey, of Tallassee, AL; daughter Donna Spivey Gilliand of Mobile, AL; son James David Spivey of Atlanta, GA; daughter Debra Spivey Swaim of Spring Hill, TN, along with their spouses; four grandchildren, Shannon Gilliand Chambless of Levenworth, KS, Stephen D. L. Gilliand of Charlottesville, VA, Zachary T. McBride of Spring Hill, TN and Alexander N. McBride of Camp Pendleton, CA; four great grandchildren; three brothers, W. Monroe Mulder of Wetumpka, AL, Charles D. Mulder of Montgomery, AL, and Donald B. Mulder of Tallassee, AL and a loving extended family.
Donations in her honor may be made to Westside Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 1825 Gilmer Ave., Tallassee, AL 36078. Visitation will be Sunday, March 3, 1:00-2:00 PM followed by Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Dorley officiating. Online condolences at :
www.linvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Mar. 2, 2019