Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
(334) 272-6501
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:30 PM
Leak Memory Chapel
945 Lincoln Road
Montgomery, AL 36109
1936 - 2019
Agnes Tebbetts Obituary
Agnes Tebbetts

Montgomery - Agnes A. Tebbetts 82, of Montgomery, Alabama entered into heaven on September 25, 2019 at a local nursing home. Funeral services will be held, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:30 with a visitation one hour prior. Mrs. Tebbetts was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Roy L. Tebbets. Mrs. Tebbetts is survived by her sons, David Tebbetts (Vicki), Kenneth Tebbetts (Shawn); daughters, Pamela Davis (Les), Lisa Smith (Keith); sister, Jewel Blake. Mrs. Tebbetts is survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highland Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 29, 2019
