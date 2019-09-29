|
Agnes Tebbetts
Montgomery - Agnes A. Tebbetts 82, of Montgomery, Alabama entered into heaven on September 25, 2019 at a local nursing home. Funeral services will be held, Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Leak Memory Chapel at 1:30 with a visitation one hour prior. Mrs. Tebbetts was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Roy L. Tebbets. Mrs. Tebbetts is survived by her sons, David Tebbetts (Vicki), Kenneth Tebbetts (Shawn); daughters, Pamela Davis (Les), Lisa Smith (Keith); sister, Jewel Blake. Mrs. Tebbetts is survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Highland Avenue Baptist Church in Montgomery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Sept. 29, 2019