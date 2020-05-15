|
Aimsley McDonald Krueger
Montgomery - Aimsley McDonald Krueger, 61 of Montgomery, AL, passed away on May 8 following a courageous 46-year battle with MS and multiple health issues. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Hunter McDonald and Nancy Wolverton McDonald, grandparents The Rev. Wallace I. and Lucille Bogle Wolverton, Beauford Franklin and Rosa Kate McDonald. She is survived by her brother, William Hunter McDonald, Jr. (Patty) and niece Murrey McDonald Zimmerman (Drew). She earned a B.S. in Nursing from Auburn University, and during her career served as an R.N. supervisor and Director of Nursing for private duty/home health agencies in Alabama and Virginia, and as Director of Nursing for Heritage Health Care Center in Tallahassee, FL. She cared deeply for her family, friends and horses, and her strength and determination are an inspiration to all. She will be honored in a private service. The family honors the loyal dedication of her friend Coleman Prim who cared for her for the past 15 years. Donations in her memory can be made to M.A.N.E., (Montgomery Area Non-Traditional Equestrians), 3699 Wallahatchie Rd., Pike Road, AL 36064, (334) 213-0909.
MANEweb.org
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from May 15 to May 17, 2020