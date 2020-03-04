|
Alan Edward Weil
Montgomery - Alan E. Weil died peacefully in his home on March 2, 2020. Alan Weil was born on April 17,1928. He was 91 years old. Visitation will be at Leak Memory Chapel on Friday, March 6 from 1:00-2:30 pm with a private graveside service officiated by Rabbi Matt Dreffin to follow. A lifelong resident of Montgomery, Alabama, Alan was preceded in death by his father, Sigmund I. Weil, his mother, Edith Scheuer Weil, and his beloved wife of 52 years, Nellie Cobb Weil. Alan is survived by his son, Alan E. Weil, Jr. (Diane), and his daughters, Evie Sherrod (Jesse), Julie Lovoy (Mark), and Paula Artmann (Tommy.) He leaves eleven grandchildren (who will serve as pall bearers), and seven great grandchildren—all of whom he loved and adored. Alan was the long-time owner and proprietor of Weils, Inc. He deeply respected and loved his customers, and was respected and loved by his customers in return. As a result many of his customers were multi-generational shoppers at Weils. Alan and his wife, Nellie, were actively involved in the civic life of Montgomery and generous supporters of multiple endeavors and organizations. Among the organizations they supported are the Montgomery public schools, SCORE, the Salvation Army, the United Way, Master Gardeners, and numerous other charitable organizations. A direct descendent of the founders of Temple Beth-Or, Alan was active in the life of Temple Beth-Or his entire life. He served in capacities too many to number. Alan was known by many as a loyal friend, with a great attitude. He always greeted you with a smile and a strong, firm handshake that was not soon forgotten. Ready to help those in need, he continued to volunteer for multiple organizations after his retirement and was adept at making new friends. An avid fisherman, he loved fishing and spending time at his cabin at Lake Martin. Most of all, Alan Weil loved his family. Known as Pop Pop, he loved and was deeply loved by his family. His wisdom, advice, loyalty, and love leave a legacy that will long endure. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Temple Beth-Or, Montgomery, AL or the Nellie C. Weil Foundation.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020