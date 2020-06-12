Alan EisenzimmerHuntsville - Alan Richard Eisenzimmer went to be with Jesus on June 10, 2020 at the age of 59. A memorial service will be held on Sunday June 14, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Willowbrook Baptist Church Bailey Cove Campus in Huntsville, Alabama, Rev. Steve Lacy officiating. A graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Montgomery, Ala. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10 a.m.Alan was born on Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, but lived in Montgomery, Ala. from 1963 to 2004, where he attended McInnis and TRC Schools and was a member of Eastern Hills Baptist Church. In 2004, he moved to Huntsville, Ala. and then to Village Home Care in 2008. Alan was a member of Willowbrook Baptist Church and attended the Special Needs Sunday School Class from 2004 to 2008. His joys were attending the McKemy Center and working in the sheltered workshop, bowling with The Apple Pie Gang, and the generous community activities provided by Trinity and Aldersgate Churches.He is preceded in death by his parents Sebastian "Ike" and Willene Blanks Eisenzimmer. He is survived by his brother Mike Eisenzimmer (Sheila Locker); nieces Sarah Mims Moran (Matt) and Julie Eisenzimmer Harper (Michael); nephew Michael Patrick Eisenzimmer; great-nieces and nephews Seth and Alice Moran, Carter Black, and Jordan and Kendall Harper; and treasured cousins Mitch and Renee Nelson and family, and Amy and Presley Blanks.The family would like to thank Dr. Nancy Neighbors for 16 years of excellent care, and Dr. Joshua Coy and the caring staff of SICU Crestwood. The family is especially grateful to the staff of the McKemy Center and for Doug Gore, Geoff Lawson and the staff at Village Home Care for 12 years of loving care, security, and always making Alan feel like "one of the guys."In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Alan's memory to The ARC of Madison County McKemy Center or to the Willowbrook Baptist Church Building Fund.