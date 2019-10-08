|
|
Albert Clayton Duck
Wetumpka - Albert Clayton Duck passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the age of 81. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Carolyn Duck; his children, Amy Yates (Michael), Karen Davis (John Bass), Craig Davis (Cheryl); his grandchildren, Adison Yates, Aeron Yates, Makenzie Davis, Robert Boothe, Matthew Boothe; his sister, Deborah Gunter (Jim); and his nieces, Ashley Thomas and Casey Earnest. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stacy & Blondell Duck; and his sister, Brenda Duck. Al enjoyed a long career as a draftsman at Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood and helped develop many of the shopping centers in east Montgomery. Fishing, boating and camping at the lake are some of the fun memories the family will cherish. He liked old cars and was part of a local car club for many years. During an extended hospital stay this summer, Al made a profession of faith and put his trust in Jesus Christ; and the chaplain there at the hospital baptized him.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 10:00-11:00am at Leak Memory Chapel with a Graveside Service at 11:00am at Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on Oct. 8, 2019