Albert Dashiell Perkins, IIIMontgomery - The Reverend Doctor Albert Dashiell Perkins III ("Al") passed away on November 7, 2020 surrounded by family. Al was born on March 2, 1929 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. After attending the University of Mississippi, he served his country in the United States Air Force (1950-1953). Later, he served again in the US Navy (1960-1965) and finally in the Alabama State Defense Force (1994-2012). After his service in the Air Force, Al entered a lifetime of ministry. He obtained a Masters in Divinity from Sewanee: The University of the South, and a Doctorate of Ministry from Texas Christian University. Al served as rector of St. James Episcopal Church in Alexander City, Alabama; St. John's Episcopal Church in Montgomery; and St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Roanoke, Alabama. Al's civic involvement was extensive, holding leadership positions in many organizations including: The STEP Foundation (Strategies To Elevate People), the Consumer Credit Counseling Center, Montgomery Area Mental Health Authority, Old South Historic Society, Montgomery Crime Prevention Program, Brantwood Children's Home of Montgomery, the Episcopal Diocese of Alabama, Boy Scouts of America, Camp McDowell, and the Cub Scouts of America. Al was honored as Man of the Year in Alexander City in 1970; was recognized as one of the Seniors of Achievement by the Montgomery Area Council on Aging in 1996; and received recognition by the Montgomery Advertiser in 2004 as one of the Families of the Year. Al served on a rotation of pastors at Church in the Pines at Lake Martin, preaching each summer for 50 straight years. He also enjoyed preaching at the Church of the Living Waters at StillWaters on Lake Martin. Al led a men's bible study every Friday for more than 30 years, leading his final one last Friday, November 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert Dashiell Perkins, Jr. and Kathryn Lucile Orndorff Perkins. Al is survived by his wife, Virgie Richerson Perkins; his children Rebecca Perkins Smith, Deborah Perkins Mashburn (Mike), and Albert Dashiell Perkins IV (Ashley); and his grandchildren Wilson Smith, Caroline Smith, Michael Mashburn Jr, Lucy Mashburn Young (Patrick), Virginia Smith (Treadwell Davis, fiancé), Abby Mashburn, Olivia Perkins, Annabel Perkins Roberts (Zack), Grace Perkins, Albert Dashiell Perkins V, Amelia Perkins, Grant Perkins, and Ruthie Perkins. A funeral service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to either: St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, 809 Rock Mills Rd., Roanoke, AL 36274 or to Christchurch Anglican, 8800 Vaughn Rd., Montgomery, AL 36117.