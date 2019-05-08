|
Albert Franklin Roper
Billingsley - ROPER, Albert Franklin, 71, a resident of Billingsley, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Wendall Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Roper was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Roper and parents, Grady and Clera Roper. He is survived by son, David Bond; two sisters, Edna Black and Ann (Joe) McNeal; two brothers, Carl (Mary) Roper and Glenn (Christine) Roper; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
