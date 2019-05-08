Services
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
(334) 365-7147
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prattville Memorial Chapel & Memory Gardens
841 Fairview Ave
Prattville, AL 36066
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Albert Roper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Albert Franklin Roper


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Albert Franklin Roper Obituary
Albert Franklin Roper

Billingsley - ROPER, Albert Franklin, 71, a resident of Billingsley, AL, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 6, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from Prattville Memorial Chapel at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Wendall Kelley officiating. Burial will follow in Prattville Memory Gardens with Prattville Memorial directing. Mr. Roper was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Roper and parents, Grady and Clera Roper. He is survived by son, David Bond; two sisters, Edna Black and Ann (Joe) McNeal; two brothers, Carl (Mary) Roper and Glenn (Christine) Roper; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. The family will receive friends at Prattville Memorial on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

www.prattvillememorial.com
Published in the Montgomery Advertiser on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now